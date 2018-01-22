Marques gains UD win over Arias

The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
In front of one the largest crowds to attend a boxing event in recent memory, Marques (17-2-0) delivered a whirlwind performance and pounded out a unanimous decision victory against Dionis ‘El Flaco’ Arias (6-10-2) of Venezuela.
From the opening bell of the headline bout of the ‘Bad Blood’ card, ’De Kid’ stalked and battered his opponent by using superior ring generalship and speed…..
Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force
Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes
Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.
George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year
There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.
Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players
By Noelle Smith World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.
Titans TT club to stage tournament next month
By Noelle Smith Titans Table Tennis Club in its quest for the continued development of its players will stage three tournaments this year.