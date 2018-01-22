Marques gains UD win over Arias

The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

In front of one the largest crowds to attend a boxing event in recent memory, Marques (17-2-0) delivered a whirlwind performance and pounded out a unanimous decision victory against Dionis ‘El Flaco’ Arias (6-10-2) of Venezuela.

From the opening bell of the headline bout of the ‘Bad Blood’ card, ’De Kid’ stalked and battered his opponent by using superior ring generalship and speed…..