Monnedderlust ‘A’ crush Paradise Invaders 4-1 in championship match

Monedderlust `A’ was crowned the inaugural Stag ‘Skills for Gold’ 7-a-side football champs after crushing Paradise Invaders 4-1 Saturday at the No.#5 ground, West Coast Berbice.

The contest, which was witnessed by a sizeable crowd, started brightly for the home side as speedy winger Kevin Cottoy blasted a powerful effort into the back of the net in the 25th minute.

The visitors were not deterred and fashioned the equaliser in the 35th minute as Destard Williams placed his effort into the back of the net…..