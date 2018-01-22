Monnedderlust ‘A’ crush Paradise Invaders 4-1 in championship match

Monedderlust `A’ was crowned the inaugural Stag ‘Skills for Gold’ 7-a-side football champs after crushing Paradise Invaders 4-1 Saturday at the No.#5 ground, West Coast Berbice.
The contest, which was witnessed by a sizeable crowd, started brightly for the home side as speedy winger Kevin Cottoy blasted a powerful effort into the back of the net in the 25th minute.
The visitors were not deterred and fashioned the equaliser in the 35th minute as Destard Williams placed his effort into the back of the net…..
Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force
Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes
Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.
George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year
There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.
Marques gains UD win over Arias
The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players
By Noelle Smith World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.