Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes

Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.

“It was a fitting environment to display the most attractive trophies for the tournament to date with players rewarded from four categories which featured 32 matches played over the span of one month, “a release from the organisers stated.

The categories contested were men’s doubles, ladies doubles, mixed doubles and men’s Over 45 doubles and the tournament, which commenced early December was once again delayed because of bad weather and a shortage ….