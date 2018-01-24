Five new faces in Jaguars Super50 side

By Romario Samaroo

One week prior to the start of the West Indies Super50 cup, the Guyana Jaguars yesterday released their 14-man squad which features five new faces.

In an effort to win the title that has eluded the Guyana Jaguars for over a decade, (They last won it in 2005), the squad will now feature a number of explosive young talents in Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Clinton Pestano, Ricardo Adams and Sherfane Rutherford.

They will aid the core of experienced players such as the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Veerasammy Permaul and West Indies batsmen Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer and Raymon Reifer.

Hemraj is a colorful ….