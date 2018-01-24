Fruta Conquerors signs Golden Jaguars International Clarke

Tucville based unit Fruta Conquerors secured the first major signing of the January Transfer Window [winter transfer window] acquiring the services of Golden Jaguars international goalkeeper Akel Clarke.
In a brief interview with Stabroek Sports, the former Central FC and North East Stars standout said, “I was playing over in Trinidad and Tobago for nine years and I won the title four times, so I just decided to come back to Guyana and play with the home side, the team I started playing football with.”
He added: “I just wanted to play in front of the home fans.”
According to the former Fruta Conquerors Academy prospect, ….
Five new faces in Jaguars Super50 side
By Romario Samaroo One week prior to the start of the West Indies Super50 cup, the Guyana Jaguars yesterday released their 14-man squad which features five new faces.
Good initiative but questions, questions, questions….
The decision by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to give a monthly stipend to a number of athletes and coaches must be commended.
Fitness, inclusion of ‘specialists’ key to Jaguars 50 overs run
Chairman of selectors for the national cricket team, Rayon Griffith, has emphasized the importance of fitness and the inclusion of players who are regarded as 50 overs ‘specialists’ as key elements to the Guyana Jaguars limited overs run.
Guyanese and Surinamese officials await confirmation for swimming clinic
By Noelle Smith Swimming officials from Guyana and Suriname will have to wait another month for Switzerland based international body, FINA, to assign a representative to facilitate a training programme here in Guyana.
‘More centuries will follow when I get the first’ – Hemraj
Guyana Jaguars opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, who topped the Jaguar’s batting run chart during their unbeaten run this season without registering a century says he is not bothered about it and many will follow once he gets the first.