Fruta Conquerors signs Golden Jaguars International Clarke

Tucville based unit Fruta Conquerors secured the first major signing of the January Transfer Window [winter transfer window] acquiring the services of Golden Jaguars international goalkeeper Akel Clarke.

In a brief interview with Stabroek Sports, the former Central FC and North East Stars standout said, “I was playing over in Trinidad and Tobago for nine years and I won the title four times, so I just decided to come back to Guyana and play with the home side, the team I started playing football with.”

He added: “I just wanted to play in front of the home fans.”

According to the former Fruta Conquerors Academy prospect, ….