Guyanese and Surinamese officials await confirmation for swimming clinic

By Noelle Smith

Swimming officials from Guyana and Suriname will have to wait another month for Switzerland based international body, FINA, to assign a representative to facilitate a training programme here in Guyana.

The officials clinic, which was scheduled to commence the 2018 calendar for the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has been pushed back another month.

GASA’s president, Ivan Persaud, told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the clinic was scheduled for the end of January but they are still waiting to hear from the swimming body which official will be sent.

“Unfortunately we still ….