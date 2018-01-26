25th Annual Ricks and Sari Cycling event signals start of 2018 season

When the 2018 cycling season pedals off tomorrow in the National Park, Guyana’s premier wheelsman, Jamal John along with star cyclists, Orville Hinds, Raynauth Jeffrey and Shaquel Agard will be marked men in the peloton.
John finished at the top of the points table in 2017, will further aim to bolster his stock in the saddle by continuing his winning ways this season.
Hinds, one of the faces of local cycling for the last half decade, had a down year in 2017, after being the premier rider in 2015 and 2016. He will use this season as a launching pad to return to his previous elite status.
Jeffrey who regressed ….
Hetmyer, Bishoo in Windies ODI World Cup Qualifiers squad
By Romario Samaroo West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has retained his place in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad which recently faced New Zealand, and Devindra Bishoo, his fellow Berbician makes a return to the ODI format, as the only Guyanese selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in March.
West Dem/East Bank Zone kicks off tonight
– 12 matches scheduled at Pouderoyen The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, will officially kick-off this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
Lack of regular competitive football hurting local game
Fruta Conquerors Secretary and member of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Finance Committee Daniel Thomas, recently conducted an extensive interview with Stabroek Sport on the issues currently affecting the local football fraternity.
Blow for Windies as players opt out of selection
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – West Indies are likely to be under-strength for the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers, with several players opting out of selection for the one-day tournament in Zimbabwe.
Jaguars to play warm up match today
The Guyana Jaguars are set to play their first warm up match today, ahead of their 2018 West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 campaign, at the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara.