25th Annual Ricks and Sari Cycling event signals start of 2018 season

When the 2018 cycling season pedals off tomorrow in the National Park, Guyana’s premier wheelsman, Jamal John along with star cyclists, Orville Hinds, Raynauth Jeffrey and Shaquel Agard will be marked men in the peloton.

John finished at the top of the points table in 2017, will further aim to bolster his stock in the saddle by continuing his winning ways this season.

Hinds, one of the faces of local cycling for the last half decade, had a down year in 2017, after being the premier rider in 2015 and 2016. He will use this season as a launching pad to return to his previous elite status.

Jeffrey who regressed ….