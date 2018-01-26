Hetmyer, Bishoo in Windies ODI World Cup Qualifiers squad

By Romario Samaroo
West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has retained his place in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad which recently faced New Zealand, and Devindra Bishoo, his fellow Berbician makes a return to the ODI format, as the only Guyanese selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in March.
These young talents were listed as part of the 15 member squad which was announced yesterday by the selection panel of Cricket West Indies.
Chairman of the panel, Courtney Browne said “We are pleased to announce a squad that has a combination of experience and youth. Given the importance of the West Indies qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we thought it was important that we chose players who brought not only skills but experience to the table, combined with younger players who had performed creditably on the international scene.”
Jason Holder returns to ….
West Dem/East Bank Zone kicks off tonight
– 12 matches scheduled at Pouderoyen The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, will officially kick-off this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
25th Annual Ricks and Sari Cycling event signals start of 2018 season
When the 2018 cycling season pedals off tomorrow in the National Park, Guyana’s premier wheelsman, Jamal John along with star cyclists, Orville Hinds, Raynauth Jeffrey and Shaquel Agard will be marked men in the peloton.
Lack of regular competitive football hurting local game
Fruta Conquerors Secretary and member of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Finance Committee Daniel Thomas, recently conducted an extensive interview with Stabroek Sport on the issues currently affecting the local football fraternity.
Blow for Windies as players opt out of selection
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – West Indies are likely to be under-strength for the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers, with several players opting out of selection for the one-day tournament in Zimbabwe.
Jaguars to play warm up match today
The Guyana Jaguars are set to play their first warm up match today, ahead of their 2018 West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 campaign, at the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara.