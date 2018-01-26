Hetmyer, Bishoo in Windies ODI World Cup Qualifiers squad

By Romario Samaroo

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has retained his place in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad which recently faced New Zealand, and Devindra Bishoo, his fellow Berbician makes a return to the ODI format, as the only Guyanese selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in March.

These young talents were listed as part of the 15 member squad which was announced yesterday by the selection panel of Cricket West Indies.

Chairman of the panel, Courtney Browne said “We are pleased to announce a squad that has a combination of experience and youth. Given the importance of the West Indies qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we thought it was important that we chose players who brought not only skills but experience to the table, combined with younger players who had performed creditably on the international scene.”

Jason Holder returns to ….