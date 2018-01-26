Jaguars to play warm up match today

The Guyana Jaguars are set to play their first warm up match today, ahead of their 2018 West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 campaign, at the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara.

The side will be high in confidence as they head into this year’s competition having brushed aside all teams in the just concluded Regional 4-Day tournament, where they played unbeaten while extending their streak to four consecutive title wins.

Returning to the helm of the Jaguars is Leon Johnson, who has had quite a fair amount of success with the captaincy, and whose batting is expected to be one of the strongholds of the Jaguars’ top order. Johnson’s confidence must be up, having notched 47 in the Guyana Super50 Franchise League Final for his side, as Georgetown took the trophy on Wednesday.

While the Jaguars have ….