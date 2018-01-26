Jaguars to play warm up match today

The Guyana Jaguars are set to play their first warm up match today, ahead of their 2018 West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 campaign, at the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara.
The side will be high in confidence as they head into this year’s competition having brushed aside all teams in the just concluded Regional 4-Day tournament, where they played unbeaten while extending their streak to four consecutive title wins.
Returning to the helm of the Jaguars is Leon Johnson, who has had quite a fair amount of success with the captaincy, and whose batting is expected to be one of the strongholds of the Jaguars’ top order. Johnson’s confidence must be up, having notched 47 in the Guyana Super50 Franchise League Final for his side, as Georgetown took the trophy on Wednesday.
While the Jaguars have ….
Hetmyer, Bishoo in Windies ODI World Cup Qualifiers squad
By Romario Samaroo West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has retained his place in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad which recently faced New Zealand, and Devindra Bishoo, his fellow Berbician makes a return to the ODI format, as the only Guyanese selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in March.
West Dem/East Bank Zone kicks off tonight
– 12 matches scheduled at Pouderoyen The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, will officially kick-off this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
25th Annual Ricks and Sari Cycling event signals start of 2018 season
When the 2018 cycling season pedals off tomorrow in the National Park, Guyana’s premier wheelsman, Jamal John along with star cyclists, Orville Hinds, Raynauth Jeffrey and Shaquel Agard will be marked men in the peloton.
Lack of regular competitive football hurting local game
Fruta Conquerors Secretary and member of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Finance Committee Daniel Thomas, recently conducted an extensive interview with Stabroek Sport on the issues currently affecting the local football fraternity.
Blow for Windies as players opt out of selection
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – West Indies are likely to be under-strength for the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers, with several players opting out of selection for the one-day tournament in Zimbabwe.