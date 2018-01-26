Quartet snubs selectors

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC: Chief selector Courtney Browne said in a statement he had reached out to Pollard, Narine, Russell and Bravo but they had opted to play in the Pakistan Super League which bowls off February 22, and runs alongside the World Cup qualifying tournament from March 4-25.
Narine, the region’s leading spinner and Pollard, a big-hitting all-rounder have not played an ODI in 15 months while Russell is now returning to international cricket following a one-year ban for an anti-doping whereabouts breach.
Bravo, meanwhile, has not played for West Indies in any format since an ill-advised Twitter rant against Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, resulted in his sending home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe, in November 2016.
He was subsequently barred from selection but is yet to play since a truce in his standoff with CWI was announced last July.
Hetmyer, Bishoo in Windies ODI World Cup Qualifiers squad
By Romario Samaroo West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has retained his place in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad which recently faced New Zealand, and Devindra Bishoo, his fellow Berbician makes a return to the ODI format, as the only Guyanese selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in March.
West Dem/East Bank Zone kicks off tonight
– 12 matches scheduled at Pouderoyen The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, will officially kick-off this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
25th Annual Ricks and Sari Cycling event signals start of 2018 season
When the 2018 cycling season pedals off tomorrow in the National Park, Guyana’s premier wheelsman, Jamal John along with star cyclists, Orville Hinds, Raynauth Jeffrey and Shaquel Agard will be marked men in the peloton.
Lack of regular competitive football hurting local game
Fruta Conquerors Secretary and member of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Finance Committee Daniel Thomas, recently conducted an extensive interview with Stabroek Sport on the issues currently affecting the local football fraternity.
Blow for Windies as players opt out of selection
