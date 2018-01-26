Quartet snubs selectors

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC: Chief selector Courtney Browne said in a statement he had reached out to Pollard, Narine, Russell and Bravo but they had opted to play in the Pakistan Super League which bowls off February 22, and runs alongside the World Cup qualifying tournament from March 4-25.

Narine, the region’s leading spinner and Pollard, a big-hitting all-rounder have not played an ODI in 15 months while Russell is now returning to international cricket following a one-year ban for an anti-doping whereabouts breach.

Bravo, meanwhile, has not played for West Indies in any format since an ill-advised Twitter rant against Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, resulted in his sending home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe, in November 2016.

He was subsequently barred from selection but is yet to play since a truce in his standoff with CWI was announced last July.