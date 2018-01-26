West Dem/East Bank Zone kicks off tonight

The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, will officially kick-off this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.

In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, Young Ballers will oppose Boom Bang, while West Side Ballers tackle Jetty Ballers from 19:30hrs and Mocha will clash with Agricola at 20:00hrs.

The fourth fixture will pit Ballers Empire against Asylum Youths from 20:30hrs, while Terror Squad engages Nismes Ballers at 21:00hrs, and Torture Squad match skills with Up Like-7 from 21:30hrs.

In the seventh matchup from 22:00hrs,….