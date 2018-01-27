Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Controversial Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, has warned Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard they may never play for West Indies again, following their reluctance to represent the regional side at the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

CWI said Thursday the Trinidadian trio had snubbed offers to be included in the 15-man squad for the all-important March 4-25 tournament, where West Indies will be vying for one of the remaining two spots at the 2019 World Cup in England.

Instead, the three players opted to fulfill their commitments in the Pakistan Super League which bowls off February 22, and runs parallel to the qualifiers.

Speaking to TVJ Sports also on Thursday, Cameron said CWI would “probably” review the trio’s involvement in West Indies cricket.

“We asked them to do the math and balance, give us an opportunity and play for us this time,” the Jamaican administrator said.

“We were very disappointed about it (players’ decision) and the board in its wisdom, feels that after this World Cup – the qualifiers – we’ll probably not invite those players to be a part of Cricket West Indies going forward.”

Cameron’s provocative comments are likely to cause yet another ripple through the regional game, especially following on from the fiasco involving Bravo which led to the player’s exclusion from the Windies side.

The left-hander has not played since November, 2016 when he was sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe for an ill-advised Twitter rant aimed at Cameron, who had earlier criticised his form.

Bravo was subsequently barred from selection pending an apology. CWI announced last July that a resolution had been reached, paving the way for his return to the squad.

CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave, said this week Bravo had since been given several opportunities to return to international cricket but “for some reason he’s declined them all.”

Both Narine and Pollard, meanwhile, last played for West Indies in a one-off Twenty20 International against England last September. Both were initially named in the T20 squad to face New Zealand last December but pulled out for “personal reasons.”

Exciting all-rounder Andre Russell joined Bravo, Narine and Pollard in declining selection for the World Cup qualifiers but Cameron said the Jamaican had put forward “a reasonably good case.”

“We have spoken to Andre. I think he has presented a reasonably good case about the amount of 50-overs cricket at this point in time,” Cameron said.

“While he will play the Super50, he will not play the qualifiers but we believe he should be available for Cricket West Indies going forward.”

Russell is returning to cricket following a one-year anti-doping whereabouts ban.