Defending champs in action as Milo Schools football tourney commences

The sixth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a tripleheader.

In the opening fixture at 12:00hrs, Buxton Youth Developers will oppose the Business School, while the second match will pit St. Roses against Cummings Lodge from 13:30hrs.

The final matchup will witness three time defending champion Chase Academy opposing Carmel Secondary from 15:00hrs.

The event resumes tomorrow at the same venue with another tripleheader.

The tourney features 24 teams [19 Georgetown schools] competing in an initial round robin format of eight group of four teams.

Among the teams slated to compete in this edition are the champion sides from Linden, West Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Berbice and the East Bank of Demerara. The East Coast of Demerara will have two representatives.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool, alongside the best four third place teams, advance to the elimination round. The championship is slated to conclude on March 28th.

Winner of the competition receives $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy.

Similarly, the second, third and fourth placed sides pocket $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a school initiative and a trophy.