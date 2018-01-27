Defending champs in action as Milo Schools football tourney commences

The sixth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a tripleheader.
In the opening fixture at 12:00hrs, Buxton Youth Developers will oppose the Business School, while the second match will pit St. Roses against Cummings Lodge from 13:30hrs.
The final matchup will witness three time defending champion Chase Academy opposing Carmel Secondary from 15:00hrs.
The event resumes tomorrow at the same venue with another tripleheader.
The tourney features 24 teams [19 Georgetown schools] competing in an initial round robin format of eight group of four teams.
Among the teams slated to compete in this edition are the champion sides from Linden, West Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Berbice and the East Bank of Demerara. The East Coast of Demerara will have two representatives.
Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool, alongside the best four third place teams, advance to the elimination round. The championship is slated to conclude on March 28th.
Winner of the competition receives $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy.
Similarly, the second, third and fourth placed sides pocket $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a school initiative and a trophy.
No bid for Gayle in day one of IPL auction
(ESPN) Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, arguably the highest-profile overseas batsman and bowler in seasons past, went unsold on day one of the IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru.
Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match
By Romario Samaroo West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.
Simmons hundreds puts Windies in Plate final
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Opener Keagan Simmons slammed a career-best hundred to help West Indies crush Canada Under-19s by 187 runs, and book their place in the Plate final of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Controversial Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, has warned Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard they may never play for West Indies again, following their reluctance to represent the regional side at the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop
Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend.