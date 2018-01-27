Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match

West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.
The Guyana Jaguars amassed a mammoth 386 for 8 and then dismissed the opposition for 219 to win by 167 runs at the Providence National Stadium yesterday.
Under a blissful sun, the left-handed Hetmeyer raced to the half century mark from just 33 balls as he dug into Clinton Pestano, hitting him for five boundaries including a six in one over.
Hetmyer went on to ….
Simmons hundreds puts Windies in Plate final
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Opener Keagan Simmons slammed a career-best hundred to help West Indies crush Canada Under-19s by 187 runs, and book their place in the Plate final of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Controversial Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, has warned Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard they may never play for West Indies again, following their reluctance to represent the regional side at the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop
Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend.
Dave West Indian renews sponsorship of GCB U-15 Tournament
For the third time in as many years, Dave West Indian has come on board with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to sponsor their Under-15 tournament.
Defending champs in action as Milo Schools football tourney commences
The sixth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a tripleheader.