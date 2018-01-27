Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match

West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.

The Guyana Jaguars amassed a mammoth 386 for 8 and then dismissed the opposition for 219 to win by 167 runs at the Providence National Stadium yesterday.

Under a blissful sun, the left-handed Hetmeyer raced to the half century mark from just 33 balls as he dug into Clinton Pestano, hitting him for five boundaries including a six in one over.

Hetmyer went on to ….