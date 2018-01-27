Sports

Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match

—Guyana Jaguars pile up 386, win by 167 runs…

Shimron Hetmyer brutalized the bowling and will be pumped heading into the super 50

West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.

The Guyana Jaguars amassed a mammoth 386 for 8 and then dismissed the opposition for 219 to win by 167 runs at the Providence National Stadium yesterday.

Under a blissful sun, the left-handed Hetmeyer raced to the half century mark from just 33 balls as he dug into Clinton Pestano, hitting him for five boundaries including a six in one over.

Hetmyer went on to ….

