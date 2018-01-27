Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop

Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend.

The course, which was a collaborative effort involving the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Department of Education of Region Seven, was conducted by Nicholas Fraser – territorial trainer of the CCCP in Guyana.

It was held over two weekends (December 8 to 10, 2017 and January 20-21, 2018. Vice President of the GOA, Dr. Karen Pilgrim, was on hand on the last day to assist with the presentation to participants on Doping Control.

According to a release, the GOA ….