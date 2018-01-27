Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop

Sports

Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend. The course, which was a collaborative effort involving the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Department of Education of Region Seven, was conducted by Nicholas Fraser – territorial trainer of the CCCP in Guyana. It was held over two weekends (December 8 to 10, 2017 and January 20-21, 2018. Vice President of the GOA, Dr. Karen Pilgrim, was on hand on the last day to assist with the presentation to participants on Doping Control. According to a release, the GOA utilises the CCCP to train coaches, instructors, community and youth club leaders, physical education teachers and religious organisations (involved in sport) as a precursor to Olympic Solidarity training or any specialised training in a particular sport. The successful completion of the course is also a requisite to receive funding or any other form of support from the Guyana Olympic Association. The Regional Sports Coordinator attached to the Department of Education (Region #7), Mark Ambrose, was crucial to the coordination of the Course in Bartica. He indicated that plans were in train to include these coaches in the development of sport in the region, the release stated. The Coaching Theory Course forms part of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme (CCCP) of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC). Regional Certification will conclude with the evaluation of a practical session in any sport discipline by successful participants of the Coaching Theory Course. This is the second Coaching Theory Course to be held in Guyana. The first CCCP Course was held in Georgetown in April 2017. Since coaching is an activity that requires competency and not merely an understanding of content, participants of this course are required to demonstrate their ability to accomplish certain tasks that are critical to the job of coaching. Whether planning a safe and effective practice or special event, ensuring a safe playing environment or improving the physical fitness of an athlete, the coach has a responsibility to carry out the duties of a coach competently. To this end, the Coaching Theory Course is designed to improve the competencies of participants to respond to these demands of modern day coaching. The release also stated that participants must receive tuition, complete competency tasks in a Coaches Workbook and execute a practical session before they are registered with CANOC. The content of the Coaching Theory Course is broken up into 10 modules delivered over approximately 20 hours. The modules are: Role of the Coach; the Coach as a Leader; Developing Sport Skills; Developing Fitness; Nutrition, Rest and Regeneration; Safety, Injury and Recovery Planning; Training Sessions and Programmes; Drugs in Sport; Sport for Persons with Disabilities; and Event Planning and Management. Each Module is linked to a corresponding set of tasks in the Coaches Workbook to be evaluated by the course conductor. In addition, during the ensuing three months the course instructor will evaluate a practical session executed by each certified participant before registering the newly accredited coaches with the regional body.

