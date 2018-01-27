Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop

Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend.
The course, which was a collaborative effort involving the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Department of Education of Region Seven, was conducted by Nicholas Fraser – territorial trainer of the CCCP in Guyana.
It was held over two weekends (December 8 to 10, 2017 and January 20-21, 2018. Vice President of the GOA, Dr. Karen Pilgrim, was on hand on the last day to assist with the presentation to participants on Doping Control.
According to a release, the GOA ….
No bid for Gayle in day one of IPL auction
(ESPN) Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, arguably the highest-profile overseas batsman and bowler in seasons past, went unsold on day one of the IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru.
Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match
By Romario Samaroo West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.
Simmons hundreds puts Windies in Plate final
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Opener Keagan Simmons slammed a career-best hundred to help West Indies crush Canada Under-19s by 187 runs, and book their place in the Plate final of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Controversial Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, has warned Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard they may never play for West Indies again, following their reluctance to represent the regional side at the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Dave West Indian renews sponsorship of GCB U-15 Tournament
For the third time in as many years, Dave West Indian has come on board with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to sponsor their Under-15 tournament.