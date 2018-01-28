Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey competition on today

The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off their 2018 season today with the annual Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one day tournament at the Providence National Stadium.

The outfield action, which commences from 9am, will see Bounty GCC defending the senior men’s title which they won by defeating rivals Pepsi Hikers in a penalty shootout.

The Pizza Hut GCC, the defending ladies champs, is in a similar position and will be strong contenders to extend their winning streak to eight consecutive titles.

Last year’s Most Valuable Player, Dwayne Scott, ….