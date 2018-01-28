Dey wins feature event at Ricks and Sari meet

Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey kicked off the 2018 cycling season in fine style yesterday, winning the feature 35-lap event of the 25th annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries multi-race programme.
In perfect conditions for racing at the National Park, the Trojan PSL standout took pole position in a scorching one hour, 12minutes and 51seconds, just 16 seconds off the circuit record which was recorded by national rider, Geron Williams in October last year.
Decked out in a crisp black and neon green team kit, ‘Chappy’ was patient enough to change gears only in the final 200m of the event. His energy conservation tactic paid off as he had enough left in the tank to hold off his club mate, Romello Crawford who finished a close second.
Orville Hinds completed ….
Defending champs win opening round match
Two-defending champions Showstoppers, Police-B, Mocha, Up-Like-7 and West Side Ballers won their matches when the fourth Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone commenced Friday.
Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey competition on today
The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off their 2018 season today with the annual Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one day tournament at the Providence National Stadium.
Chase Academy mauls Carmel Secondary 11-0 for winning start
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy got their title defence off to the perfect start after they mauled Carmel Secondary 11-0, when the 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, commenced yesterday.
Archer grabs million-dollar deal, Gayle comes up empty-handed
BENGALURU, India, CMC – Explosive Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has landed a million-dollar deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League, after he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals on the opening day of the auction here yesterday.
Sensational India claim consolation victory in third test v S Africa
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Superb seam bowling allowed India to rip through South Africa’s batting line-up and seal a 63-run consolation victory on day four of the third and final test at the Wanderers yesterday.