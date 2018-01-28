Dey wins feature event at Ricks and Sari meet

Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey kicked off the 2018 cycling season in fine style yesterday, winning the feature 35-lap event of the 25th annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries multi-race programme.

In perfect conditions for racing at the National Park, the Trojan PSL standout took pole position in a scorching one hour, 12minutes and 51seconds, just 16 seconds off the circuit record which was recorded by national rider, Geron Williams in October last year.

Decked out in a crisp black and neon green team kit, ‘Chappy’ was patient enough to change gears only in the final 200m of the event. His energy conservation tactic paid off as he had enough left in the tank to hold off his club mate, Romello Crawford who finished a close second.

Orville Hinds completed ….