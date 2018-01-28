Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory today.
With the Rod Laver Arena roof closed to spare the players on a witheringly hot day in Melbourne, the 36-year-old Swiss was gliding towards a 20th grand slam title when he took the opening set against a nervy opponent in 24 minutes.
For a while it looked horribly reminiscent of Cilic’s heavy defeat by Federer in last year’s Wimbledon final when the 29-year-old was hampered by blisters and broke down in tears.
But the sixth seed, playing in his first Australian Open final after knocking out injured world number Rafael Nadal in the quarters, showed great resolve.
He saved break points at 1-1, 2-2 and 4-4 in the second set before crunching some huge forehands in the tiebreaker to level the match against all the odds.
Federer won the third set with a single break of serve but from a position of strength in the fourth he began to fade and lost five games on the spin as an increasingly dangerous Cilic dragged a slow-burning final into a decider.
Defending champion Federer regrouped though and after fighting off a break point at the start of the fifth, Cilic’s resistance crumbled as the crowd roared Federer on to victory.
“I’m so happy , it’s unbelievable, it’s been a long day,” Federer said. “I’m happy it’s over now. The fairytale continues for us, for me, it’s incredible,” said an emotional Federer as he cradled the Norman Brookes trophy.
Dey wins feature event at Ricks and Sari meet
Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey kicked off the 2018 cycling season in fine style yesterday, winning the feature 35-lap event of the 25th annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries multi-race programme.
Defending champs win opening round match
Two-defending champions Showstoppers, Police-B, Mocha, Up-Like-7 and West Side Ballers won their matches when the fourth Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone commenced Friday.
Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey competition on today
The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off their 2018 season today with the annual Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one day tournament at the Providence National Stadium.
Chase Academy mauls Carmel Secondary 11-0 for winning start
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy got their title defence off to the perfect start after they mauled Carmel Secondary 11-0, when the 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, commenced yesterday.
Archer grabs million-dollar deal, Gayle comes up empty-handed
BENGALURU, India, CMC – Explosive Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has landed a million-dollar deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League, after he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals on the opening day of the auction here yesterday.