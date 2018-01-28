GMR&SC makes changes ahead of today’s Endurance Race meet

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will begin their 2018 season with the Endurance Race Meet at the South Dakota Circuit today.
However, there are few changes for this meet following Friday’s meeting.
According to the GMR&SC’s official Facebook page, the event will see racers taking to the grid according to how they register.
Therefore, the first registered racer will ….
Dey wins feature event at Ricks and Sari meet
Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey kicked off the 2018 cycling season in fine style yesterday, winning the feature 35-lap event of the 25th annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries multi-race programme.
Defending champs win opening round match
Two-defending champions Showstoppers, Police-B, Mocha, Up-Like-7 and West Side Ballers won their matches when the fourth Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone commenced Friday.
Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey competition on today
The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off their 2018 season today with the annual Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one day tournament at the Providence National Stadium.
Chase Academy mauls Carmel Secondary 11-0 for winning start
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy got their title defence off to the perfect start after they mauled Carmel Secondary 11-0, when the 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, commenced yesterday.
Archer grabs million-dollar deal, Gayle comes up empty-handed
BENGALURU, India, CMC – Explosive Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has landed a million-dollar deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League, after he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals on the opening day of the auction here yesterday.