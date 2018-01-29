Achievements galore as Dorado Swim Club prepares to celebrate 25th anniversary

By Noelle Smith
Last year seemed a good year for the Dorado Speed Swim Club which continued to develop its swimmers on the local and international circuits.
Dorado swimmers made national teams the previous year representing Guyana at the Carifta Open Water events.
The club also hosted the inaugural Inter-Club pentathlon.
National swimmers Daniel Scott and Alex Winter made their debut in the open water discipline of the Carifta Games in The Bahamas…..
Historic contract offer for Windies players – WICB
(WICB) ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies announced today it has enhanced its central retainer contract system for men’s players.
Layne, Rausch outstanding at TT tournaments in the US
Young table tennis stars Isaiah Layne and Terrence Rausch were outstanding last month in the United States of America (USA) winning several tournaments as part of a Developmental Tour sanctioned by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).
‘We’ve put together our best team’ – Jaguars’ Skipper Johnson
Guyana Jaguars Skipper Leon Johnson has expressed satisfaction with the team given to him to halt Guyana’s more than decade-long run without a championship in the regional one-day format.
Masters Academy crush Queenstown 10-0 in Milo football
Last year’s third place finisher Masters Academy, got their Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship off to the perfect start, crushing Queenstown 10-0 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Drayton, Taffin Khan among leaders of senior Chess qualifiers
Tournament favorites, Anthony Drayton, Taffin Khan, Glenford Corlette and Roberto Neto played unbeaten after two rounds of the National senior Chess Qualifiers at the National Aquatic Centre last weekend.