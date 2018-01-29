Achievements galore as Dorado Swim Club prepares to celebrate 25th anniversary

By Noelle Smith

Last year seemed a good year for the Dorado Speed Swim Club which continued to develop its swimmers on the local and international circuits.

Dorado swimmers made national teams the previous year representing Guyana at the Carifta Open Water events.

The club also hosted the inaugural Inter-Club pentathlon.

National swimmers Daniel Scott and Alex Winter made their debut in the open water discipline of the Carifta Games in The Bahamas…..