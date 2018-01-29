Drayton, Taffin Khan among leaders of senior Chess qualifiers

Tournament favorites, Anthony Drayton, Taffin Khan, Glenford Corlette and Roberto Neto played unbeaten after two rounds of the National senior Chess Qualifiers at the National Aquatic Centre last weekend.
Candidate Master Drayton, rated 1945 by FIDE, defeated David Khan in his opening round encounter and Loris Nathoo in the second round.
Nathoo had won his first round match…..
Historic contract offer for Windies players – WICB
(WICB) ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies announced today it has enhanced its central retainer contract system for men’s players.
Layne, Rausch outstanding at TT tournaments in the US
Young table tennis stars Isaiah Layne and Terrence Rausch were outstanding last month in the United States of America (USA) winning several tournaments as part of a Developmental Tour sanctioned by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).
‘We’ve put together our best team’ – Jaguars’ Skipper Johnson
Guyana Jaguars Skipper Leon Johnson has expressed satisfaction with the team given to him to halt Guyana’s more than decade-long run without a championship in the regional one-day format.
Achievements galore as Dorado Swim Club prepares to celebrate 25th anniversary
By Noelle Smith Last year seemed a good year for the Dorado Speed Swim Club which continued to develop its swimmers on the local and international circuits.
Masters Academy crush Queenstown 10-0 in Milo football
Last year’s third place finisher Masters Academy, got their Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship off to the perfect start, crushing Queenstown 10-0 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.