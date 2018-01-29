Layne, Rausch outstanding at TT tournaments in the US

Young table tennis stars Isaiah Layne and Terrence Rausch were outstanding last month in the United States of America (USA) winning several tournaments as part of a Developmental Tour sanctioned by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).
The young racquet wielders, comprising the next generation of table tennis stars, participated at tournaments in Westchester and Flushing, New York.
Layne and Niron Bissu also underwent training at the Lily Yip Table Tennis Centre in Dunellen, New Jersey.
Layne captured two first pla….
Historic contract offer for Windies players – WICB
(WICB) ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies announced today it has enhanced its central retainer contract system for men’s players.
‘We’ve put together our best team’ – Jaguars’ Skipper Johnson
Guyana Jaguars Skipper Leon Johnson has expressed satisfaction with the team given to him to halt Guyana’s more than decade-long run without a championship in the regional one-day format.
Achievements galore as Dorado Swim Club prepares to celebrate 25th anniversary
By Noelle Smith Last year seemed a good year for the Dorado Speed Swim Club which continued to develop its swimmers on the local and international circuits.
Masters Academy crush Queenstown 10-0 in Milo football
Last year’s third place finisher Masters Academy, got their Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship off to the perfect start, crushing Queenstown 10-0 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Drayton, Taffin Khan among leaders of senior Chess qualifiers
Tournament favorites, Anthony Drayton, Taffin Khan, Glenford Corlette and Roberto Neto played unbeaten after two rounds of the National senior Chess Qualifiers at the National Aquatic Centre last weekend.