Masters Academy crush Queenstown 10-0 in Milo football

Last year’s third place finisher Masters Academy, got their Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship off to the perfect start, crushing Queenstown 10-0 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Diminutive forward Calvin Peters was in clinical form as he fashioned six goals, five of which came in the first half. Peters etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the fourth, eighth, 26th, 29th, 34th and 67th minute.

Tyrone Khan also made his presence felt with a double in the 16th and 44th minute. Also getting into the goal scoring act were Markiheo Eastman and Isaiah Anderson in the 15th and 69th minute each…..