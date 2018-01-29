‘We’ve put together our best team’ – Jaguars’ Skipper Johnson

Guyana Jaguars Skipper Leon Johnson has expressed satisfaction with the team given to him to halt Guyana’s more than decade-long run without a championship in the regional one-day format.

The South Americans departed Guyana at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle for the 2018 edition of the tournament in the wee hours of yesterday morning where Johnson, in an invited comment to Stabroek Sport, had his say. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with the team and I think we’ve put together close to our best team,” the Skipper remarked.

One exciting factor, when assessing the composition of the team this year, leans on the inclusion of young all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul and Ricardo Adams. The trio along with 21 – year-old West Indies opener, Shimron Hetymer, are expected to wield their willows effectively, presenting the four-day champions with an explosive package of big hitting and tidy death bowling. Those features were largely absent in the Jaguars’ squad of the past…..