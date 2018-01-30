Bishoo stresses importance of 2019 World Cup qualification

West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has conceded that not having an

automatic spot to participate in the 2019 edition of cricket’s apex one-day challenge – the ICC 50 – overs tournament – is not where the Caribbean side ideally wants to be. The former World Champions, who won the coveted title under the leadership of Guyanese Clive Lloyd in 1975 and 1979 while reaching the final in 1983, has been on a steady decline since.

They have failed to reach the final ever since and have consistently been in the lower tier of the international sport…..