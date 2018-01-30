Hetymer aiming to boost ODI credentials

For the West Indies, qualifying for the next International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while hoping to horde a talented and committed bunch of players is the main focus moving forward.

One such man, the talented 21–year-old Guyanese Shimron Hetymer, will know that he is one of those players earmarked to take the struggling Caribbean side to new heights.

And while his initial introduction to international cricket has seen bursts of inspiration, he is quite aware that ‘starts’ are not enough to take the side where it needs to be and for him personally to hold a place in the side…..