Hetymer aiming to boost ODI credentials

For the West Indies, qualifying for the next International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while hoping to horde a talented and committed bunch of players is the main focus moving forward.
One such man, the talented 21–year-old Guyanese Shimron Hetymer, will know that he is one of those players earmarked to take the struggling Caribbean side to new heights.
And while his initial introduction to international cricket has seen bursts of inspiration, he is quite aware that ‘starts’ are not enough to take the side where it needs to be and for him personally to hold a place in the side…..
Bishoo stresses importance of 2019 World Cup qualification
West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has conceded that not having an automatic spot to participate in the 2019 edition of cricket’s apex one-day challenge – the ICC 50 – overs tournament – is not where the Caribbean side ideally wants to be.
Top teams through to Green 83rd birth anniversary competition
Tiger Bay, Pouderoyen, Crane and Soesdyke sealed quarter-final berths when the Hamilton Green 83rd Birth Anniversary 9-A-Side Inter-Ward Football Cup commenced Sunday.
Bishoo retained in all format contract
Guyana and West Indies leg spinner Devendra Bishoo is one of five players and the lone Guyanese to be awarded an all format contract under the new Cricket West Indies (CWI) retainer contracts which see the central retainer contract being categorized in three groups.
National champ Drayton undefeated after three rounds
National Champion and highest FIDE-rated player in the competition, Anthony Drayton is commanding the plays after remaining undefeated in the opening weekend rounds of the Senior Chess Qualifier last weekend.
CWI leadership incapable of rescuing Windies cricket: Bravo
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Outspoken all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has written off the present crop of Cricket West Indies leadership, and says there is desperate need for a new kind of thinking, in order to save the next generation of cricketers.