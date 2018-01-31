Chanderpaul top scores as Jaguars beat Kent by 35 runs

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated English county Kent by 35 runs in their opening Group B match of the Regional Super50 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here today.
Scores:
JAGUARS 233 off 49.1 overs (Shiv Chanderpaul 67, Anthony Bramble 39, Romario Shepherd 29, Sherfane Rutherford 24; Mitchell Claydon 5-31, Will Gidman 2-37, Ian Thomas 2-62)
KENT 198 off 46.3 overs (Zak Crawley 60, Sean Dickson 29, Daniel Bell-Drummond 28; Veerasammy Permaul 4-46, Devendra Bishoo 3-34, Romario Shepherd 2-43)
Scoreboard
JAGUARS
S Hetmyer c Haggett b Thomas 19
S Chanderpaul lbw b Gidman 67
C Hemraj c & b Claydon 0
*L Johnson c &b Claydon 0
R Reifer c Haggett b Gidma 16
+A Bramble lbw b Haggett 39
S Rutherford c Crawley b Claydon 24
K Paul c wkp Rouse b Thomas 9
R Shepherd b Claydon 29
V Permaul c Crawley b Claydon 4
D Bishoo not out 9
Extras (lb6, w7, nb4) 17
TOTAL (all out, 49 overs) 233
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-33, 3-33, 4-89, 5-147, 6-155, 7-177, 8-215, 9-219, 10-233.
Bowlers: Claydon 10-1-31-5, Thomas 10-1-62-2, Haggett 9-0-25-1, Tredwell 10-0-46-0, Gidman 8-0-37-2, Qayyum 2-0-26-0.
KENT
D Bell-Drummond b Permaul 28
Z Crawley b Bishoo 60
S Dickson c Paul b Permaul 29
*W Gidman c & b Bishoo 16
+A Rouse run out 0
A Blake lbw b Bishoo 9
C Haggett c Johnson b Shepherd 16
J Tredwell b Permaul 10
I Qayyum st Bramble b Permaul 4
M Claydon not out 11
I Thomas b Shepherd 6
Extras (lb2, w7) 9
TOTAL (all out, 46.3 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-119, 3-129, 4-129, 5-148, 6-153, 7-169, 8-175, 9-183, 10-198.
Bowling: Shepherd 8.3-0-43-2, Paul 9-1-30-0, Reifer 9-0-43-0, Permaul 10-0-46-4, Bishoo 10-1-34-3.
Result: Jaguars won by 35 runs.
Toss: Jaguars.
Umpires: Danesh Ramdhani , Zahid Bassarath.
