Guinness Greatest of the Streets set for resumption

The fourth edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone will resume today at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.

Harmony Warriors will engage Police-A in the opening clash from 19:00hrs, while Gold-Getters will oppose Parfait Harmony at 19:30hrs and Cayenne Massive will engage Agricola Gas Team from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth showdown from 20:30hrs, Hustlers will match skills with Brothers United. ESPN will battle Front Line Ballers at 21:00hrs, Boom-Bang will oppose West Side Ballers at 21:30hrs and Young Ballers will tackle Jetty Ballers from 22:00hrs…..