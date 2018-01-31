Jaguars wary of Kent as they begin Super50 title hunt today

By Romario Samaroo

The Guyana Jaguars will begin their quest to complete the double when the take on Kent in their opening round match of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and the Guyana Jaguars team will be quietly confident after winning the Digicel/CWI Regional four-day competition for the fourth consecutive year along with having majority of their players finding form in their lone warm up match at the Providence National Stadium prior to their departure.

Team Captain Leon Johnson will be looking to make a major contribution with the bat and solidify the middle order along with veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul allowing the big hitters to post a big total…..