Jaguars wary of Kent as they begin Super50 title hunt today

By Romario Samaroo
The Guyana Jaguars will begin their quest to complete the double when the take on Kent in their opening round match of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.
The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and the Guyana Jaguars team will be quietly confident after winning the Digicel/CWI Regional four-day competition for the fourth consecutive year along with having majority of their players finding form in their lone warm up match at the Providence National Stadium prior to their departure.
Team Captain Leon Johnson will be looking to make a major contribution with the bat and solidify the middle order along with veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul allowing the big hitters to post a big total…..
Old Fort Carriers/Pizza Hut GCC lift One-Day Hockey Cup competitions
By Romario Samaroo The opening tournament of the Guyana Hockey Board the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille One Day Cup competition could not have set the tone for the sport better as Old Fort Carriers left nothing in the tank to take the top male prize on Sunday at the Providence National Stadium.
Western Tigers make splash with acquisition of Wilson, Mc Aulay
Western Tigers made a tremendous splash in the ongoing January Transfer [Winter Window], signing Daniel Wilson, Quason McAulay, Anthony Sancho and Rafael Edwards for the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League.
Guinness Greatest of the Streets set for resumption
The fourth edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone will resume today at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
Local referees to officiate in Caribbean Club C/ships
Local International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referee Gladwyn Johnson and assistant referee Kevin Stephens have been appointed match officials for the Caribbean Club Championship in Trinidad and Tobago from today until February 4th.
Elite League resumtion date uncertain
The third season of the ‘Elite League’ faces an uncertain recommencement as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to confirm a resumption date.