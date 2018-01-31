Local referees to officiate in Caribbean Club C/ships

Local International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referee Gladwyn Johnson and assistant referee Kevin Stephens have been appointed match officials for the Caribbean Club Championship in Trinidad and Tobago from today until February 4th.

Johnson and Stephens are among the 12 match officials appointed by the regional confederation to officiate at the event.

The referees emanate from countries such as Jamaica, Mexico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Cayman Islands, Curacao and El Salvador…..