Old Fort Carriers/Pizza Hut GCC lift One-Day Hockey Cup competitions

By Romario Samaroo

The opening tournament of the Guyana Hockey Board the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille One Day Cup competition could not have set the tone for the sport better as Old Fort Carriers left nothing in the tank to take the top male prize on Sunday at the Providence National Stadium.

Despite the overnight showers and a damp outfield, 31 matches on the day saw the season opener for outdoor hockey crowning Old Fort Carriers as the top male team while Pizza Hut GCC extended their dominance to an unprecedented eight straight victories in the female section.

In the male division, competition was at its peak mount as both semifinals were forced into penalty flicks with no clear winner being determined in the regulated time frame…..