Magnum Futsal c/ships to kick off Saturday

The inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday at the Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine, Kitty.
The eight-day event, which commences on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, features 32 teams battling for over $800,000 in cash and prizes.
Initially to be contested in a group format, upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each of the eight groups (four teams per group), will advance to the knockout round ….
Permaul, Bishoo spin Jaguars to victory over Kent
The Guyana Jaguars opened their campaign with a 36-run win over English side Kent CCC yesterday in their opening encounter of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 title.
Lions hoping to make quick adjustment for Windies A tour
LONDON, CMC – England Lions left for the Caribbean yesterday, bracing for a tough challenge in foreign conditions but confident of executing, following an intense training camp Down Under.
Dharry back in the ring on March 30
Elton Dharry’s management team is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee to pioneer Triple Crown series in Guyana
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) has decided to ring in the new year with fresh, new initiatives for the ‘Sport of Kings’.
Selection panel is an autonomous body
A former Cricket West Indies (CWI) official has sided with current CWI Director, Azim Bassarath in criticizing the board’s President Dave Cameron for his statement that the board would consider excluding Trinidad and Tobago’s Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo from future selection for the West Indies.