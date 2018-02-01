Permaul, Bishoo spin Jaguars to victory over Kent

The Guyana Jaguars opened their campaign with a 36-run win over English side Kent CCC yesterday in their opening encounter of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 title.

The Guyana Jaguars won the toss and elected to bat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua posting 233 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul top scoring with 67 but

Left arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul with four wickets and leg spinner Devendra Bishoo with three wickets spun the match in favor of the Jaguars…..