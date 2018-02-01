Permaul, Bishoo spin Jaguars to victory over Kent

The Guyana Jaguars opened their campaign with a 36-run win over English side Kent CCC yesterday in their opening encounter of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 title.
The Guyana Jaguars won the toss and elected to bat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua posting 233 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul top scoring with 67 but
Left arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul with four wickets and leg spinner Devendra Bishoo with three wickets spun the match in favor of the Jaguars…..
Magnum Futsal c/ships to kick off Saturday
The inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday at the Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine, Kitty.
Lions hoping to make quick adjustment for Windies A tour
LONDON, CMC – England Lions left for the Caribbean yesterday, bracing for a tough challenge in foreign conditions but confident of executing, following an intense training camp Down Under.
Dharry back in the ring on March 30
Elton Dharry’s management team is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee to pioneer Triple Crown series in Guyana
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) has decided to ring in the new year with fresh, new initiatives for the ‘Sport of Kings’.
Selection panel is an autonomous body
A former Cricket West Indies (CWI) official has sided with current CWI Director, Azim Bassarath in criticizing the board’s President Dave Cameron for his statement that the board would consider excluding Trinidad and Tobago’s Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo from future selection for the West Indies.