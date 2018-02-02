Convincing wins for Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN

Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN, Brothers United and Cayenne Massive, secured contrasting wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Dream Team crushed Police-B 4-0. Dellon John and Kester Doris each recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (‘GG’)-(goals scored in the last three minutes of the match count as two) in the 19th and 20th minute, respectively.

Similarly, Up-Like-7 crushed Nismes Ballers 3-0. Terry O’Brien tallied a (GG) in the 18th minute, while Anthony Darlington netted in the ninth minute…..