Lewis aiming to chart Reifer’s course

Jamaican and former West Indies under -19 skipper, Ramaal Lewis has embarked on a course to advance his first-class career after being named in the Guyana Jaguars’ 50 overs squad to participate in the ongoing Regional Super50 Tournament.

His selection for the South American side, comes as only the second non-Guyanese player to represent mainland franchise, following that of West Indies all-rounder Raymon Reifer, who is of Barbadian heritage.

Reifer has perhaps been the most notable success story of the newly designed Cricket West Indies (CWI) franchise based regional first-class structure, since its inception in 2014. The new structure provides for countries to select non-nationals as a West Indies developmental approach…..