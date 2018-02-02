Record number of teams for Mash Cup Futsal Classic

A record number of entry forms have been submitted for participation in the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, slated to commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

According to an official release from the coordinators, Legacy Entertainment, approximately 45 teams have signalled their intention to be a part of the inaugural championship, which is a record number for this format.

The media release further stated that teams from several zones such as Linden, East Coast Demerara, West Demerara and East Bank Demerara will be represented in the tournament, as they aim to dethrone their Georgetown counterparts in the bid for the title…..