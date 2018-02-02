West Indies hire Rawle Lewis as Manager

Trinidad Guardian – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made some sweeping changes to their management team as they bid to improve on the performances of the regional outfit.

After news that bowling coach Roddy Estwick has been removed, comes further news that manager of the team Joel Garner has been reassigned to another portfolio. Guardian Media Sports understands from a source who is close to the latest developments and who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity that Garner has been reassigned to the role of ambassador of CWI and will be utilised for special projects. The ambassador role is in line with other big cricket boards around the world. Barbadian Garner will be replaced by former West Indies leg-spinner Rawle Lewis who has been with CWI for quite a while in the operations department…..