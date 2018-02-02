West Indies hire Rawle Lewis as Manager

Trinidad Guardian – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made some sweeping changes to their management team as they bid to improve on the performances of the regional outfit.
After news that bowling coach Roddy Estwick has been removed, comes further news that manager of the team Joel Garner has been reassigned to another portfolio. Guardian Media Sports understands from a source who is close to the latest developments and who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity that Garner has been reassigned to the role of ambassador of CWI and will be utilised for special projects. The ambassador role is in line with other big cricket boards around the world. Barbadian Garner will be replaced by former West Indies leg-spinner Rawle Lewis who has been with CWI for quite a while in the operations department…..
Convincing wins for Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN
Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN, Brothers United and Cayenne Massive, secured contrasting wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, continued on Wednesday.
World Cup experience a learning one – Yadram
West Indies Under – 19 all-rounder Bhaskar Yadram says his World Cup experience has proven to be a learning one.
Lewis aiming to chart Reifer’s course
Jamaican and former West Indies under -19 skipper, Ramaal Lewis has embarked on a course to advance his first-class career after being named in the Guyana Jaguars’ 50 overs squad to participate in the ongoing Regional Super50 Tournament.
Record number of teams for Mash Cup Futsal Classic
A record number of entry forms have been submitted for participation in the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, slated to commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Petra Corona Futsal kicks off 24 February
The Third Annual Petra Organization Futsal Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Top Brandz Distributors Headquarters, Broad Street.