World Cup experience a learning one – Yadram

West Indies Under – 19 all-rounder Bhaskar Yadram says his World Cup experience has proven to be a learning one.
The young man expressed his disappointment in the context of the Windies’ failure to qualify for the semifinal stages of their title defence at the ICC showpiece youth tournament.
“Well it’s was a good learning experience for me…and I am disappointed that we didn’t make it through the group stage,” Yardam told Stabroek Sport, upon his return to Guyana.The tournament saw the 18-year old using the New Zealand seamer-friendly conditions to good effect, bagging 11 wickets, inclusive of a match-winning five-wicket haul, while posting slightly disappointing numbers with the bat, scoring just 131 runs from six outings…..
West Indies hire Rawle Lewis as Manager
Trinidad Guardian – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made some sweeping changes to their management team as they bid to improve on the performances of the regional outfit.
Convincing wins for Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN
Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN, Brothers United and Cayenne Massive, secured contrasting wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, continued on Wednesday.
Lewis aiming to chart Reifer’s course
Jamaican and former West Indies under -19 skipper, Ramaal Lewis has embarked on a course to advance his first-class career after being named in the Guyana Jaguars’ 50 overs squad to participate in the ongoing Regional Super50 Tournament.
Record number of teams for Mash Cup Futsal Classic
A record number of entry forms have been submitted for participation in the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, slated to commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Petra Corona Futsal kicks off 24 February
The Third Annual Petra Organization Futsal Tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Top Brandz Distributors Headquarters, Broad Street.