World Cup experience a learning one – Yadram

West Indies Under – 19 all-rounder Bhaskar Yadram says his World Cup experience has proven to be a learning one.

The young man expressed his disappointment in the context of the Windies’ failure to qualify for the semifinal stages of their title defence at the ICC showpiece youth tournament.

“Well it’s was a good learning experience for me…and I am disappointed that we didn’t make it through the group stage,” Yardam told Stabroek Sport, upon his return to Guyana.The tournament saw the 18-year old using the New Zealand seamer-friendly conditions to good effect, bagging 11 wickets, inclusive of a match-winning five-wicket haul, while posting slightly disappointing numbers with the bat, scoring just 131 runs from six outings…..