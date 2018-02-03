AAG pre-CARIFTA Games camp commences

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) pre-CARIFTA Games camp got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

The Bahamas is set to host the 2018 CARIFTA Games during the Easter holiday weekend, March 30 to April 2, at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The weekend camp will see the athletes training on the track and in the hills of Linden. Rap sessions and flexibility conditioning with the coaches will also be conducted…..