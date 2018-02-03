Attractive prizes for horse racing fans attending Triple Crown Series

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Triple Crown series will be full of horse power, even for the fans….literally.
According to chief organizer of the event, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. one lucky turfite with a raffle ticket will have a chance to drive off with the grand prize of a Nissan Tiida Sedan. A 125cc motorcycle along with cellphones, a smart TV, a refrigerator and a microwave will also be up for grabs…..
LeBron shoots down Warriors report as ‘nonsense
(Reuters) Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James called a report about him possibly joining the Golden State Warriors this summer as “nonsense” and “a non-story.” League sources told ESPN on Thursday that James would listen to the Warriors if a max salary slot becomes available.
Hetmyer 100, pacers help Guyana Jaguars crush USA
Guyana Jaguars, led by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering hundred and their pace bowlers, yesterday romped to their second victory in as many matches after they destroyed the United States of America (USA) cricket team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, yesterday in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.
AAG pre-CARIFTA Games camp commences
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) pre-CARIFTA Games camp got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
National Senior Chess Qualifiers resume today
Candidate Master (CM), Anthony Drayton will look to continue his winning ways when the fourth round of the Guyana Chess federation (GCF) Senior Chess Qualifiers takes place today at the National Aquatic Centre.
Fruta Conquerors brush aside Ann’s Grove 3-1
Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ on a positive note, brushing aside Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Thursday at the Tucville Community ground.