Hetmyer 100, pacers help Guyana Jaguars crush USA

Guyana Jaguars, led by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering hundred and their pace bowlers, yesterday romped to their second victory in as many matches after they destroyed the United States of America (USA) cricket team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, yesterday in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.

USA won the toss and elected to bat with the Jaguars making one change as Clinton Pestano replaced Romario Shepherd.

Jaguars were immediately into their stride with Keemo Paul effecting the breakthrough with the second ball of the innings removing Sunny Sohal while Raymon Reifer had Jaskaran Malhotra caught at cover also without scoring. Reifer, in his second over dismissed skipper Irahim Khaleel for the third duck of the innings to have USA struggling at 10-3 in 3.5 overs…..