Former national TT coach Clement Harper dies in the US

Former national table tennis player and coach Clement Harper passed away at the Beth Israel Hospital, Brooklyn, New York, United States of America last Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He was 85 year-old.
A number of former national table tennis players in the diaspora have reacted to the news of Harper’s death.
to former national player Mike Clarke, the late Harper was a “remarkable individual, always accommodating. He opened his bottom house for practice for those of us who were inspired to excel at the game of table tennis. Players of my era who participated included, Mike Baptiste, Garth Isaacs, Bruce Edwards, Maurice Moore, Gordon Stephens, Benfield Munroe, Llewie Armstrong and Monty Clarke to name a few,” Clarke wrote…..
Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football
Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES
On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
Wales FC mauls Combined Team
Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.