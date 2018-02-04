Former national TT coach Clement Harper dies in the US

Former national table tennis player and coach Clement Harper passed away at the Beth Israel Hospital, Brooklyn, New York, United States of America last Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was 85 year-old.

A number of former national table tennis players in the diaspora have reacted to the news of Harper’s death.

to former national player Mike Clarke, the late Harper was a “remarkable individual, always accommodating. He opened his bottom house for practice for those of us who were inspired to excel at the game of table tennis. Players of my era who participated included, Mike Baptiste, Garth Isaacs, Bruce Edwards, Maurice Moore, Gordon Stephens, Benfield Munroe, Llewie Armstrong and Monty Clarke to name a few,” Clarke wrote…..