GHB seeks women’s coach after Australian pulls out

By Romario Samaroo
The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is searching for a coach for the national women’s hockey team following the unfortunate change of plans of a key personnel ahead of their Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign.
President of the GHB, Philip Fernandes indicated that the GHB had secured the services of Australian coach Jerome Buck who was expected to function in the capacity of Technical Advisor of the national teams and also coach of the women’s team.
However, according to Fernandes, Buck could not take up the position due to “personal reasons.”….
Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football
Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES
On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
Wales FC mauls Combined Team
Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.