GHB seeks women’s coach after Australian pulls out

By Romario Samaroo

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is searching for a coach for the national women’s hockey team following the unfortunate change of plans of a key personnel ahead of their Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign.

President of the GHB, Philip Fernandes indicated that the GHB had secured the services of Australian coach Jerome Buck who was expected to function in the capacity of Technical Advisor of the national teams and also coach of the women’s team.

However, according to Fernandes, Buck could not take up the position due to “personal reasons.”….