Inter county Under-15 bowls off today

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament is set to bowl off today with the four participating teams going head-to-head at two venues.

The tournament will involve each team playing three matches and the top two teams will advance to the final with the teams gaining six points for a win, two for a washed out or abandoned game and 0.1 point for each fast wicket bowling.

At the Lusignan Cricket Ground, Demerara U-15 will come up against Essequibo in the one-day affair while Berbice will battle the GCB President’s XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda…..