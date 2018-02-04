Inter county Under-15 bowls off today

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament is set to bowl off today with the four participating teams going head-to-head at two venues.
The tournament will involve each team playing three matches and the top two teams will advance to the final with the teams gaining six points for a win, two for a washed out or abandoned game and 0.1 point for each fast wicket bowling.
At the Lusignan Cricket Ground, Demerara U-15 will come up against Essequibo in the one-day affair while Berbice will battle the GCB President’s XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda…..
Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football
Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES
On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
Wales FC mauls Combined Team
Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.