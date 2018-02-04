Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES

On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.

The event, which signals the commencement of the 2018 local badminton season got off to a flying start with the champion duo defeating Jayde DaSilva and Deandrea Assing: 21-4, 21-6 in the opening round of the round robin stage which turned into an eventual eliminator. In the second match up, Ayanna Wickham-Watson and Emelia Ramdhani defeated DaSilva and Assing: 21-6, 21-2 to book the finals against the Ramdhani-Persaud duo.

Priyanna Ramdhani and Persaud then took the accolade by winning a splendid match against Wickham-Watson and Emelia Ramdhani: 21-15, 21-15…..