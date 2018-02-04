Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES

On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
The event, which signals the commencement of the 2018 local badminton season got off to a flying start with the champion duo defeating Jayde DaSilva and Deandrea Assing: 21-4, 21-6 in the opening round of the round robin stage which turned into an eventual eliminator. In the second match up, Ayanna Wickham-Watson and Emelia Ramdhani defeated DaSilva and Assing: 21-6, 21-2 to book the finals against the Ramdhani-Persaud duo.
Priyanna Ramdhani and Persaud then took the accolade by winning a splendid match against Wickham-Watson and Emelia Ramdhani: 21-15, 21-15…..
Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football
Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Wales FC mauls Combined Team
Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.
UG schools Ace Warriors
The Georgetown Cricket Association GCA/New Building Society (NBS) second division competition resumed yesterday at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground with the University Of Guyana (UG) schooling Ace Warriors in the 40-overs-a-side contest despite Mortland Ward’s heroics.