UG schools Ace Warriors

The Georgetown Cricket Association GCA/New Building Society (NBS) second division competition resumed yesterday at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground with the University Of Guyana (UG) schooling Ace Warriors in the 40-overs-a-side contest despite Mortland Ward’s heroics.

Ace Warriors, won the toss, elected to bat and stumbled to post a meagre 117 being all out in the 26th over.

Opener Roger Aarons was the first to go without scoring while Ward scored a quick fire 23 before he too departed off of Omesh Dhanram. Clayton Halley also scored 23 while Davendra Lall was the only other batsman to reach double figures. Dennis Haywood was the pick of the bowlers accounting for four wickets in his 4.2 overs that went for just 12 runs while the other four bowlers claimed one a piece…..