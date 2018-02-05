Berbice begins title defence with commanding win over President’s XI

A clinical performance from defending champions Berbice, led by their spinners, saw them completing a resounding eight-wicket win over the President’s XI in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Inter County Under -15 tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground Bourda, yesterday.

Berbice, after bundling out the select side for 68, found little trouble in pursuit of their total, reaching 32 before opener Rampertab Ramnaught (10) gifted his hand away by driving a delivery from Aryan Persaud down the throat of the cover fieldsman.

Mahendra Gopilall, the other opening batsman, struck the ball forcefully, stroking a delivery from Yohence Angoy down the ground for four and following that up by hammering him through the mid-wicket region for another boundary to announce his dominance.

He continued to ….