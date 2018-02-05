Demerara destroys Essequibo in GCB U-15 opener

The first-round match of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports’ Inter-County Under-15 tournament got off to a blazing start for Demerara who pummelled Essequibo to a nine-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground.

A handful of spectators at the venue saw Essequibo winning the toss and electing to bat first, a decision they soon regretted.

Thaddeus Lovell, in the first over of the match, had both openers back in the shed without scoring, trapping Mahindra Basdeo LBW and bowling Ken George…..