Elite League set to resume Sunday

The third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ is set to resume on Sunday.
The league, which has faced severe criticism due to its failure to generate revenue and excitement, was initially scheduled to resume on Friday.
The much-hyped tournament, has hemorrhaged in excess of 30 million dollars in its opening two seasons and was halted last December to facilitate the commencement of the federation’s year-end football classic.
Presently the GFF owes….
Berbice begins title defence with commanding win over President’s XI
A clinical performance from defending champions Berbice, led by their spinners, saw them completing a resounding eight-wicket win over the President’s XI in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Inter County Under -15 tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground Bourda, yesterday.
Demerara destroys Essequibo in GCB U-15 opener
The first-round match of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports’ Inter-County Under-15 tournament got off to a blazing start for Demerara who pummelled Essequibo to a nine-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground.
Test stars named to face Lions
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-handed opener Kieran Powell is among five current Test players named in a strong 13-man West Indies A squad to face England Lions in the three-match four-day “Test” series starting Sunday.
Top teams win on opening night
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Silver Bullets, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Tiger Bay, secured opening night wins, when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship started on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Scorpions remain winless after batting flops
NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions suffered their second straight defeat of the Regional Super50 here yesterday, when they crashed to a disappointing four-wicket defeat at the hands of English County Kent.