Elite League set to resume Sunday

The third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ is set to resume on Sunday.

The league, which has faced severe criticism due to its failure to generate revenue and excitement, was initially scheduled to resume on Friday.

The much-hyped tournament, has hemorrhaged in excess of 30 million dollars in its opening two seasons and was halted last December to facilitate the commencement of the federation’s year-end football classic.

Presently the GFF owes….