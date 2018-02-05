Ramdhani/Chang Yuen are GUMDAC mixed doubles champions

The fifth GUMDAC’s annual Open badminton tournament came ended Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with Ronald Chang Yuen teaming up with Johnathan Mangra to win the male Open doubles before joining forces with Priyanna Ramdhani to win the mixed doubles title.

The female category had concluded the previous day with Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud taking the women’s doubles first prize.

However, Ramdhani was not finished and returned with Chang Yuen to defeat Akili Haynes and Jayde DaSilva: 21-14, 21-10 in the mixed doubles semi-final while Shivanie Persaud and Marlon Chung made light work of GUMDAC Managing Director, Darrell Carpenay and Ayanna Wickham-Watson: 21-14, 21-1 to book the final showdown in the mixed doubles category…..