Ramdhani/Chang Yuen are GUMDAC mixed doubles champions

The fifth GUMDAC’s annual Open badminton tournament came ended Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with Ronald Chang Yuen teaming up with Johnathan Mangra to win the male Open doubles before joining forces with Priyanna Ramdhani to win the mixed doubles title.
The female category had concluded the previous day with Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud taking the women’s doubles first prize.
However, Ramdhani was not finished and returned with Chang Yuen to defeat Akili Haynes and Jayde DaSilva: 21-14, 21-10 in the mixed doubles semi-final while Shivanie Persaud and Marlon Chung made light work of GUMDAC Managing Director, Darrell Carpenay and Ayanna Wickham-Watson: 21-14, 21-1 to book the final showdown in the mixed doubles category…..
A clinical performance from defending champions Berbice, led by their spinners, saw them completing a resounding eight-wicket win over the President’s XI in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Inter County Under -15 tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground Bourda, yesterday.
The first-round match of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports’ Inter-County Under-15 tournament got off to a blazing start for Demerara who pummelled Essequibo to a nine-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground.
The third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ is set to resume on Sunday.
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-handed opener Kieran Powell is among five current Test players named in a strong 13-man West Indies A squad to face England Lions in the three-match four-day “Test” series starting Sunday.
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Silver Bullets, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Tiger Bay, secured opening night wins, when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship started on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.